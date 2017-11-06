‘Stranger Things’ Originally Planned To Kill The Show’s Most Popular Character

11.06.17 2 Comments

Eleven from Stranger Things is seemingly indestructible. I mean…

But she barely made it out of season one alive. The Duffer Brothers, Russ and Matt, have discussed before that Stranger Things was originally intended to be an anthology series, American Horror Story-style, but “Netflix was really interested in it as a series, because rightfully so,” the co-creators explained. “They were like, ‘I think people are going to fall in love with these kids. We are going to invest so much time with them, we’re going to want to continue our journey with them.’ And they were right.” Ross expanded on the limited series conversation in a Q&A session at Chapman University, where he also revealed one of the show’s main characters wasn’t supposed to survive last season.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say this because I like to pretend that it was all planned out,” Ross explained, “but it was originally pitched as a limited series. So it was like, Eleven was gonna sacrifice herself and save the world and then that was gonna be it, because there was a moment where limited series were a big deal.” Obviously, as anyone who’s watched season two (or seen the promos, or turned on Netflix, or walked by a bus) knows, Eleven survived her encounter with Demogorgon. Then she went to Chicago and became a punk.

It’s a tale as old as time, really.

(Via CinemaBlend)

