A New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory Suggests Tyrion May Lose His Tongue

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Game of Thrones is renown for its cruel deaths and ironic maimings, and if this new fan theory is true then we may be on the verge of witnessing the darkest crippling of a character yet. YouTuber Alt Shift X delves deep into the books and has dug up a lot of signs that Tyrion Lannister (played so well by Peter Dinklage on the HBO series) will lose his tongue before the series wraps up. Whether it will happen in the books or the show or both or neither is uncertain, but he makes a compelling case.

Let’s break down the major points. First off, taking peoples’ tongues is a fairly regular occurrence in the world of Game of Thrones. The Mad King Aerys took Ser Ilyn Payne’s tongue over a slight, Joffrey took a singer’s tongue over an insulting song, and Euron Greyjoy cuts out the tongues of every man he enslaves and forces to work on his ship, the Silence. Even Varys (who comes across as much less evil on the show) cuts out the tongues of his “little birds,” the children that live in the walls of the Red Keep and spy for him.

The thought of cutting out Tyrion’s tongue isn’t exactly rare, either. Multiple characters have thought about or threatened to do the deed. The list is headed by Cersei, who mentions the idea of cutting out this or that person’s tongue in half of her POV chapters in the books. But it’s not a stretch to imagine anyone Tyrion runs into deciding he’s being a little too witty for his own good.