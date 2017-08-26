Here’s Tormund And The Hound From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Singing A Joyful Little Number About Happiness And Birds

#HBO #Game of Thrones
08.26.17 16 mins ago

When you've had to much trailer time… #behindthescenes #got7

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

Tormund Giantsbane and Sandor Clegane both have their eyes on Brienne of Tarth. For different reasons, of course. Tormund has a northernly schoolboy crush on Brienne, while The Hound wants to get revenge after she nearly killed him a few years back. Game of Thrones teased fans of the relationship that may never be and the revenge that might not happen in the penultimate episode of season seven, when Giantsbane and The Hound exchanged words about Brienne while on their doomed adventure north for a wight.

It was a nice, light moment before everything went to hell, red shirts were slaughtered, and ice dragons were raised from the frozen waters of the north with massive chains that were manifest by the Night King.

But, now we know that the dark nights full of terrors on Game of Thrones don’t translate to the area where the trailers are parked. Here’s Rory McCann, the actor who plays The Hound, singing a little ditty about being happy and birds while Tormund Giantsbane himself, Kristofer Hivju, videos the whole thing for his Instagram account. It’s weird seeing them like this, isn’t it? They’re so normal and joyful and not saying the C-word or talking about bestiality. It’s downright pleasant!

