Gotham season 4 now has an extended trailer for this Thursday’s premiere. The first two and a half minutes just recap what’s already happened; feel free to skip to 2:20 to watch the new footage. It includes plenty of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it details about who’s coming back from the dead and which villains we can expect in season 4.

As previous trailers have revealed, Scarecrow is coming back, still being played by the same young actor seen in two episodes in season 1. The new trailer also shows Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) engaging in some late-night vigilantism and rappelling, with Alfred (Sean Pertwee) telling Lucius Fox (Chris Chalk) that Bruce’s bruises are due to “rock climbing.” Bruce will be getting his first bulletproof batsuit this season; Lucius designs it himself and presents it to Bruce saying it’s “bulletproof, you know, for rock climbing.”

At least two characters presumed dead are coming back. Barbara Kean (Erin Richards) is, not surprisingly, resurrected after her death by electrocution in the season 3 finale, and she’s “done playing nice.” As to whether or not she’s going to be the promised Harley Quinn character, the answer seems to be no. Executive producer John Stephens apologized during San Diego Comic-Con 2017, saying he thought Barbara Kean was going to become a “Harley Quinn-esque” but he was mistaken. He added, “we’re never going to see Harley Quinn. Sorry about that.”

“Butch” (Drew Powell) is also coming back after being shot in the head in the season 3 finale. It was already revealed his real name is Cyrus Gold (aka Solomon Grundy). How he’ll be reintroduced is similar to Grundy’s origin story. Stephens revealed the character, who’s been at Gotham General in a coma, is dumped into Slaughter Swamp. (Always pay your bill at Gotham General.) He awakes from his coma and emerges from the swamp. According to Stephens, the first person he meets is Ed Nygma, but Grundy doesn’t remember him, and the two become “best friends.”