If it seems hard to pin down exactly where Warner Bros. is taking the DC Comics extended universe on the big screen, you’re not alone. Jared Leto was reportedly upset that there was talk of multiple Jokers running around in the upcoming Warner film release schedule. He had only just finished devouring the role and mailing the leftovers to his co-stars in Suicide Squad, only scratching the surface of where the character could go. Now with talk of the Todd Phillips Joker origin film with Martin Scorsese producing and Leonardo DiCaprio rumored for the title role, it seems that there could be a Joker competition brewing on the horizon.

Or it did before this interview with Jared Leto and 30 Seconds To Mars guitarist Tomo Miličević at the Destiny 2 launch event. After discussing their memorable VMAs appearance at the end of August, complete with the thermal imagery and Travis Scott, the chat turns to Leto’s DC Comics role and the confusing nature of Warner Bros. plans. As it turns out, he agrees that it is confusing but is also very relaxed about the role: