Jason Momoa Isn’t Letting Bad ‘Justice League’ Reviews Harsh His Chill

Warner Brothers

As many feared, the reviews for Justice League have been… less than kind. While many fans of DC Comics found a lot to like in the movie (Wonder Woman is still great! Ezra Miller is a gem! A message of hope!), a messy script and lackluster villain helped the film tank on Rotten Tomatoes and pull in a less than stellar opening weekend at the box office.

Still, one member of the team is not here for the negativity. Jason Momoa, who put in a fun and feisty turn as Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman, has seen the bad reviews, but he doesn’t really care. He got candid with Entertainment Weekly, saying:

“I try to stay the f*ck away from what people say. Some of my friends said, ‘Justice League isn’t doing well’ and it kind of bummed me out. But I didn’t want to look it up. I don’t want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don’t think that’s useful; it doesn’t help.”

For what it’s worth, Momoa is an admitted fan of the movie (he’s seen it twice already), he also made it clear that he and director Zack Snyder’s take on Aquaman was born out of a lot of work.

“I went to [Wizard World Austin fan convention] this weekend and got great praise. Now obviously, that’s a positive place, and I’m not only interested in the positive. But if people love what we did with Aquaman, it’s all [director Zack Snyder] — it’s his brainchild. He came in with, ‘I’m going to make Aquaman a badass and I’m going to change stuff, and change the myths about this guy.’ And I busted my ass.”

Aquaman’s standalone feature hits theaters December 21, 2018, so fans will get a deeper look at the reluctant King of Atlantis in the not so distant future.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)