Jeffrey Dean Morgan was probably a bit groggy for his interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. He had practically just arrived from a night shoot for The Walking Dead, something that has lost it’s luster for the actor at this point in his career. It does lend to some jokes about Negan’s personality on the show, so it’s not all bad. It also helps that he seems like a pretty genuine interview in between talking about the show about zombies and the possibility of playing a version of one of the most iconic superheroes of all time.

While it’s highly likely this won’t happen, Morgan did play Thomas Wayne in Batman V Superman as Kimmel points out about midway through their interview. Since we know that Flashpoint is the focus of The Flash solo movie that we’ll see in the near future, the speculation is sure to begin about Morgan possibly taking up the mantle of the bat as Thomas Wayne in the paradox/alternate reality of the Flashpoint universe — if that’s even where that film ends up going. Kimmel seems to want to kick it off and Morgan has some fun playing mum, which is exactly what people do when they’re starring in superhero movies these days unless you’re Mark Ruffalo and you have a running gag to keep up.

Morgan says he knows nothing about it, which you have to sorta believe at this point, even if having him come back as the Thomas Wayne Batman and Lauren Cohan as the female Joker would be interesting at least. It would also give The Walking Dead fans something to talk about.