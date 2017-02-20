Disney/Lucasfilm

If I were a betting gal, I’d put good money on the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer dropping during Star Wars Celebration in April. But until then, fans will have to make due with scraps. For example, it took more effort than I’m willing to admit to not write something about what Rey’s haircut in the toy box art means. After all, Rian Johnson confirmed Last Jedi picks up right after The Force Returns, so does she chop off her hair while with Luke Skywalker? For her training? As a symbol of shedding her old life on Jakku? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Anyway…even celebrity fans have been trying to squeeze blood from a stone when it comes to Star Wars tidbits. None more so than Josh Gad. I’ve kept a running tally of his efforts to “trick” Daisy Ridley into revealing spoilers on the set of Murder on the Orient Express. He even went so far as to drag Dame Judi Dench into his inquisitions. All for naught (and in good fun) of course.

How could Gad possibly top that? By getting off-set and enlisting the help of a slew of celebrities to engage in an impromptu inquisition in the comfort of Josh Gad’s living room.

I’m not sure which part is my favorite. Star Wars Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow asking for spoilers about the franchise, Bryce Dallas Howard questioning if Rey wears heels that get stuck in grating, or Chris Pratt just declaring the list of blockbuster movies he’s in. Oh, who am I kidding? It’s definitely when Ridley cracks a smile as J.J. Abrams begs to know if Luke (Mark Hamill) has lines in the new installment of the franchise. Other Star Wars questions came from Penelope Cruz, Leslie Odom Jr., and Lucy Boynton, all of whom co-star with Gad and Ridley in Murder on the Orient Express.