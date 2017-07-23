Warner

Justice League‘s showing at Comic-Con built upon the momentum that Warner Bros. and DC Comics have built with Wonder Woman this summer to present the best look at the iconic team and the evil they’ll be facing this November. While unveiling their entire future slate of DC Comics films, Warner seemed to learn from their mistakes and presented a panel that not only created some anticipation for Aquaman, Flash, and the other heroes to come, it did wonders for their already established characters and the actors currently playing them — like Ben Affleck with Batman.

The 4-minute special preview trailer gave us a more humorous look at the team, hinted at plenty of DC Comics goodies for fans to pick out, and introduced us to the forces of Apokolips that aim to conquer Earth and reclaim the mother boxes for Darkseid. All of it together marks one of the few times fans could say that Warner and DC owned the stage at Comic-Con and competed with Marvel. It seems they’ve finally figured out what they want to do.

So let’s once again dive into the world of Justice League and see what it all of it could mean for the film and the future DCEU projects:

Steppenwolf

While we got a good glimpse at Steppenwolf in hologram/Kryptonian goo form in the deleted scene from Batman V Superman, this trailer gives us our first real look at Darkseid’s elite in action. He doesn’t look overwhelming just based on his build, but he’s clearly got some power behind him and his axe that could cause trouble for Batman and the crew. We see him multiple times throughout the trailer, meaning he’s a petty hands on character that doesn’t just want his minions to be the ones to do his work for him. He’s traveling to Atlantis, hanging out in the tunnels under Gotham and Metropolis, and making one of those superhero landings in one of the sanctums of Themyscira.

There’s another mother box here and it helps fill in some of the blanks about how the film could play out plot wise while also introducing what looks to be a boom tube. The version of Steppenwolf in the film seems to be based on the New 52 version, following along with the plot and team that’s being presented. That also means he’s a little tougher than the Jack Kirby version, having led an invasion of Earth 2 in the books and killing that planet’s version of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

No idea if that will happen in the series. There is a possibility given another element of the trailer, but you’d have to think they’re done murdering their heroes after offing Superman in only the second film.