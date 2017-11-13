Warner Bros.

Justice League isn’t opening until later this week, but the film’s stars are already being asked about the inevitable sequel. Some interesting speculation about potential villains was brought to fore when Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) were interviewed by the Toronto Sun:

After fans exit Justice League, they’re likely going to be saying: I can’t wait for Justice League 2. Who would you want the team to go up against in the sequel? Ezra Miller: “The Injustice League. I think I can speak for everyone in the League when I say that we’re extremely excited by the prospect of continuing this journey. We don’t really know for sure, and we’re usually the last people to find out, but… each of the heroes in this movie has specific nemeses, and I think seeing some incarnation of the Injustice League (which includes Lex Luthor, Joker, Deathstroke and more) would be something that DC fans would be pretty stoked about.” Gal Gadot: “There’s so many good villains in the DC universe, but I would love to fight Cheetah. She’s a girl and that could be very interesting.”

I’d pay to see Gal Gadot fighting Cheetah. Or fighting a cheetah. Either way: badass.

The Injustice League, on the other hand, is even more likely to come together, considering four of the members are already in the DCEU, three are likely coming soon, and a rumored post-credits scene from Justice League involves two important characters (potential spoilers ahead).