‘Justice League’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Finally Been Released

Justice League‘s Rotten Tomatoes score was delayed, prompting conspiracy theories about Warner (who have a relationship with Fandango, who have a minority stake in the ratings aggregator) trying to hide something. It turns out the score was delayed by Rotten Tomatoes’ own editorial team because they wanted to reveal it on their new Facebook show See It/Skip It to drum up viewers. The new show airs Wednesday nights, hence the delay. This is also the third time Rotten Tomatoes has delayed a score to debut it on See It/Skip It. Not much of a conspiracy, in other words.

Nonetheless, people seemed to be losing some of the optimism about a high score that the early screening reactions may have given them. Since then, full reviews have come out, not all of them positive. Our own Mike Ryan said, “I am legitimately bummed out about how much I disliked Justice League,” adding that the scenes reshot by Joss Whedon didn’t match up, “like having a soup, then sprinkling the soup with basketballs.”

But how about the overall rating? Is Justice League the next Avengers, or is it basketball soup? Turns out, a little of column A, little of column B.

43% is the current Rotten Tomatoes score. Not as high as I thought it would be, but high enough that I’ll still buy a ticket, perhaps begrudgingly.

The score puts Justice League in the middle of the five DC Universe films, with Wonder Woman leading at an amazing 92%, Man of Steel close to Justice League with 55%, and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad trailing far behind with 27% and 26%, respectively.

On the bright side, Justice League is tracking to have a profitable opening weekend, and the reviews have been decidedly more positive than the ones for Batman V Superman and Suicide Squad, which is a step up and something to be hopeful about regarding the next movies. So have another gold star, Warner Brothers:

(Via the Hollywood Reporter and Fast Company)