The existence of a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League is still up in the air. Fans are petitioning to see it, but reports indicate that it doesn’t exist or likely will never be in a finished product. That hasn’t stopped numerous leaks, unverified reports, and Kevin Smith from talking about it. Smith brought up the topic on his Fat Man On Batman podcast, following a thread shared on Reddit and other unverified avenues detailing a cut of Justice League that was screened for test audiences.
While the story itself is not sourced on the podcast, SyFy Wire notes that a member of Smith’s audience verified what he is reading and it also falls in line with the details shared in The Wrap’s extensive look at Justice League‘s production and release. For Smith, he’s hoping Warner would at least put out the film as some sort of extra according to SyFy Wire:
On his “Fat Man on Batman” podcast, Smith says that he feels like it is “ridiculous” for Warner Bros. to not release the Snyder cut. “Like show the movie, sell the version of the movie that people are familiar with theatrically, wait six months and then f****** hit ’em with the Snyder vision. What’s the worst that can happen? Like, “You f***** up!” and Warner Bros. is like, “Yeah, I guess” and it’s in their rear view. They’re working on something else, so it’s just another stream of revenue for them…
“I think this public is educated enough to know that it is not a finished film,” he rants. “They can even put in storyboard frames if they have to. Let people see that version! Clearly the dude had a vision.”
There were some plot points that could have used expanding, but I assumed that was due to WB/DC mandating that the film be shortened to 2 hours. But, I can’t really say I care all that much about those plot points, because the story was bad. Maybe it was bad because I didn’t have the full picture, but I thought the best parts of the movie were the lighter more humorous interactions between the Justice League heroes.
Also, is this no longer a 2 part movie? I didn’t know they were abandoning the Darkseid stuff. I hope that’s not the case because Steppenwolf was a terrible villain, and I was looking forward to seeing Darkseid in the next part.