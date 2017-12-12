Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently entertaining critics ahead of its impending release to the world on Friday. But it would seem Mark Hamill still wonders what might’ve been if George Lucas has stayed with the franchise for his own versions of the new trilogy. Hamill has been down this road plenty in the past and holds Lucas in the highest regard when it comes to Star Wars.

He’s talked about the original plans for Episode VII soon after Return Of The Jedi was released, and apparently had some mild disagreement over Luke’s character arc with Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. He cleared up any confusion behind that and seems to have delivered the performance of his career in the latest installment, but still wishes Disney had pondered Lucas’ ideas according to Metro: