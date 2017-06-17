Mark Hamill Clears Up His Alleged Disagreement With Rian Johnson Over Luke’s Path In ‘The Last Jedi’

It is definitely not hard to shake Star Wars fans to their core and give them concern about the future of their beloved franchise. If you look at the reaction to Colin Trevorrow’s latest film or any opinion about George Lucas’ decision on the franchise before The Force Awakens, you’ll see that folks are quick to judge. That’s likely what happened to Mark Hamill after Vanity Fair’s large The Last Jedi issue hit and he was quoted as saying this about his reaction to Rian Johnson’s script:

“I at one point had to say to Rian, ‘I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character. Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you’ve created and do my best to realize your vision.’ ”

Hamill noted that he has the utmost respect for Johnson and The Force Awakens’s director, J.J. Abrams, and is pleased with how both films have turned out. He just wanted to be heard. To both directors, Hamill said, he delivered a version of this spiel: “I have thousands of really terrible ideas I would love to share with you, among which you might—just law of averages—find a nugget of something and go, ‘That’s not as terrible as the other 35 you just told us.’ ”

