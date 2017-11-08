HBO

There have been some incredible feats of physical and mental strength on Game of Thrones. The Mountain decapitating a horse with his sword. Jon Snow climbing out of a pile of corpses during the Battle of the Bastards. The Night King’s army pulling a freaking dragon out of the chilly water. But none are quite as impressive as Meera Reed dragging Bran “Three-Eyed Raven” Stark hundreds of miles through the snow on a wooden plank. Her brother died, Hodor died, Summer died, and her spirit died when she had to sit in a cave with a boy and an old man, but Meera kept chugging along, knowing that she had to complete the task at hand: get Bran — the only person who knows Jon/Aegon is the true heir to the Iron Throne — back to Winterfell.

She’s a hero, and all she got was a “thank you.” Rude.

And to add insult to, well, insult, Meera isn’t returning for the final season of Thrones. “[I’m not appearing] as far as I know,” actress Ellie Kendrick told Metro. “I don’t know. It’s funny because I always get asked, ‘What’s going to happen? Are you in it?’ Genuinely the truth is I don’t know. I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn’t rung so I don’t know. I’ll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven’t been notified so I’m yet to discover.” Considering filming has already begun and there are only six episodes left, it’s unlikely Meera, who we last saw leaving Winterfell to return home, will be seen again. That’s a shame — the Reeds are one of the more interesting houses in the books, and there’s that goofy fan theory that’s now been squashed — but Kendrick is just happy Meera is still alive.

“It’s pretty amazing [that she’s survived so long] considering Meera’s faced off zombies, and starved in a cave and battled through the ice, I’m proud of her,” she said. “I do feel very lucky to have survived so far for four seasons. It feels like a rare privilege.” Meera may never return, but her contributions (and terrible lower back pain from lugging Bran around) won’t be forgotten.

(Via Metro)