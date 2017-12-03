Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After the highs of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Batman has languished in some mediocre live-action films (it’s never good if “The Sound of Silence” goes well with a press interview) and starred in some solid animated features. DC has gone back to the well and adapted seminal Batman story The Killing Joke into a full-length animated feature, and the video game Batman Arkham trilogy wrapped up wonderfully with Arkham Knight.

Still, Batman hasn’t had the best representation as DC’s most important superhero over the last few years. But now, Ninja Batman, the first animated Batman feature to get a theatrical release in Japan is nearing completion and looking damn good. The character designs are by Takashi Okazaki, the man behind Afro Samurai and it’s being directed by Jumpei Mizusaki of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fame. It looks appropriately out-there, and Batman looks like he’s comfortable wielding a blade.

The movie, which is based on the majority of Gotham’s heroes and villains being transported to feudal Japan via a portal (what else?), has just about every name you’d expect in a Batman feature, and stylistically, they all look incredible. Let’s take a look at the rogue’s gallery:

Gorilla Grodd (???):



Warner Bros.

Two-Face:



Warner Bros.

Catwoman (with cool cat paw kneepads) and Harley Quinn: