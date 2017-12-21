It’s official: porgs are good.
The screaming, winged guinea pig-owl things weren’t nearly as annoying as many Ewok-hating Star Wars fans feared they’d be in The Last Jedi. (Plus, they’re delicious.) But porgs, though they may look like a wide-eyed way of selling toys, well, that’s true, but they also served a purpose in the movie.
“From what I gathered, Rian [Johnson] had gone to shoot this sequence on Skellig Michael, which is the real island location that stands in for Ahch-To, and that island is covered in puffins,” said The Last Jedi creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies on the official Star Wars website. Skellig Michael is a wildlife preserve, so the crew couldn’t shoo the birds way or roast them, Chewbacca-style. Instead, Davies explained, Johnson came up with a workaround.
“You can’t remove them. You physically can’t get rid of them. And digitally removing them is an issue and a lot of work, so let’s just roll with it, play with it. And so I think he thought, ‘Well, that’s great, let’s have our own indigenous species.’ We’d already started work on the Caretakers, which again was a brief from Rian. We’d just been told ‘puffin people.’ Yeah, there was going to be this race of people and puffins again were a source of inspiration for Rian. The puffins were sort of a big influence on everything, really.” (Via)
It’s like I’ve always said: behind every great porg, there’s a great puffin.
(Via Star Wars)
Toys for Christmas isn’t a real life purpose? Time to reevaluate my choices.
Porgs serve the same purpose in The Last Jedi as kittens serve on YouTube.
The gif of Chewie shoving the Porg off the dashboard of the Falcon is my new favorite thing.
I was worried about a new cutesy species in the SW universe, but when it turned out they were just annoying pests, I was happy. I liked them.