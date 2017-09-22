How Well Did Past ‘Star Trek’ Premieres Predict Their Series’ Futures?

Paramount

Star Trek: Discovery launches this Sunday, with the first episode premiering at 8pm ET on CBS and the network’s streaming service CBS All Access, which will the be its regular home. It’s a big deal, not least since it’s been 12 years since Star Trek was on the air, when Enterprise wrapped up its run with a notorious finale. This raises the question: Just how well did each past series’ first episode reflect where the show would go? Let’s take a look.

Paramount

Star Trek, “The Man Trap” (1966)

Star Trek had a messy road to the screen; two pilots (one of which was heavily recut to be the third episode of the show), multiple recastings and revisions, budget overruns, you name it. Thanks to that, the first episode viewers saw, “The Man Trap,” was the sixth one the show shot and it was an odd way to launch a series.

The bones of the show are there, though. The setting may be science fiction, but the writing combines elements of horror and murder mystery as Kirk, Spock, and Bones hunt down a shapeshifting alien who needs our salt to live. The Enterprise visits the first of many seemingly innocuous planets, only for a redshirt to die. Hilariously, even from this moment, the show pretty much wrote its security personnel off as cannon fodder. When Darnell, one of those few named redshirts, bites it, he does so after supposedly deciding to just eat a random plant from the surface of a planet he’s never been to, and the entire crew just rolls with it until McCoy figures out it wouldn’t give him a rash.

So in some ways, it decidedly set the tone, and truthfully, among the 30 episodes fans joke are actually good, this was one of the stronger entries. That said, come on, nobody questions the redshirt just, like, eating an alien fern?!

Paramount

Star Trek: The Next Generation, “Encounter At Farpoint” (1987)

Star Trek: The Next Generation marked the return of Star Trek to TV screens after 30 years, not to mention decades of rumors about the never-launched sequel series Star Trek: Phase II, which would later evolve into Star Trek: The Motion Picture. It was a bold move in a number of ways: it was a syndicated series not tied to a network and a sequel to series attached to a demanding, vocal fanbase. There was a lot of money riding on this, so, well, not many risks were taken creatively at first.

“Encounter at Farpoint” is, in the end, a fairly typical Star Trek episode, thanks in part to the presence of DC Fontana and Gene Roddenberry, who co-wrote the episode. It had members from the original show on the production team and even recycled props. It also had some late-in-development shifts: Denise Crosby and Marina Sirtis, for example, swapped roles early on in production, which meant Crosby had to play an entirely new character, since nobody would buy her as Security Chief Macha Hernandez. It also features a lot of what fans had come to expect from Trek: the puckish god-like being; the O. Henryish twist; the moral dilemma.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. From the beginning, Patrick Stewart shows just how effective he is as a different sort of captain. But “Farpoint” also feels like a continuation of a series that, 20 years on, had started to feel very much of its time. (Not helping matters early in the show’s run: a writers’ strike, which forced the series to recycle several old plots from the original series.) It wasn’t until the third season that the Next Generation fans have come to know and love came into its own when Michael Piller took over as head writer and unified the staff.