This post contains spoilers about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, so read on at your own peril.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a lot. Between the space battles, unexpected lightsaber fights, new creatures, and Kylo Ren’s pants it’s safe to say that there’s hardly a dull moment in the entire film. However, in the midst of all that bombast, The Last Jedi also manages some quietly moving human moments as well, particularly involving Carrie Fisher’s General Leia Organa. While the original plan was for the upcoming Episode IX to be Leia’s film (The Force Awakens being Han’s, and The Last Jedi being Luke’s), Fisher’s unfortunate passing in 2016 caused those plans to be scrapped. However, The Last Jedi still offered a showcase of her immeasurable talent and was a fitting send off to the beloved character. Those emotional moments, according to director Rian Johnson, are largely due to Fisher herself.
In an interview with The Daily Beast, Johnson explained that Fisher put her decades of experience as a renowned script doctor to good use on the set of The Last Jedi.
“She is a brilliant writer, an incredible mind. I would go to her house. We would sit on her bed for hours and go through the scripts. We would have these stream of consciousness jazz poetry kinda ad lib sessions. I would just scribble on my script everything she said, and at the end of six hours, there would be like a four-word line of dialogue that was the distillation of all of that that was brilliant.”
That scene with Leia and Holdo and Leia felt real. You could feel the gratitude, and Holdo was all of us in that scene. <3
