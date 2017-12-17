*The Last Jedi spoilers below*
Countless generations of Sith apprentices have gone on to kill their masters, and while Kylo Ren and his master, Supreme Leader Snoke, are never outright called “Sith,” the dynamic of Master-Apprentice wielding the dark side of the force and lessons of embracing hate are there. So even though the major theme of Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi is letting go of the past, Kylo Ren, in all of his pouty, broad-chested glory, continues in the long tradition of evil force-wielders killing his master. Everything is cyclical, and echoes of the past vibrate off each other in the Star Wars universe, even if The Last Jedi is perceived to muffle those blasts from the past.
There’s no shortage of fan outcry about the unceremonious slaying of Snoke, who had maybe ten total minutes of screen time over two films. Fans deservedly want to know about a character as powerful as Snoke, but like the tragedy of Darth Plagueis (it’s a story Kylo Ren would not know) shows that there is much irony among those who choose to tip the scales of evil. Snoke put the gears of change into motion, but will enjoy none of his work. His death is sudden, shocking, and leaves fans wanting more, but Johnson knew a speech full of Snoke backstory would grind the plot to a halt.
He told EW as much, saying: “It would have stopped any of these scenes dead cold if he had stopped and given a 30-second speech about how he’s Darth Plagueis…It doesn’t matter to Rey. If he had done that, Rey would have blinked and said, ‘Who?’ And the scene would have gone on…and I’m not saying he’s Darth Plagueis!”
Snoke giving a big exposition speech would have been terrible, yes, but that doesn’t mean you couldn’t have had someone else give us SOMETHING. Luke and Snoke obviously know each other pretty well, so Luke could have been the one to give more background on Snoke to Rey while explaining (or showing in some Force vision) more about what happened with Kylo’s turning.
Snoke was just an emperor stand in anyway, the only chance we really had of not having the next movie be a Return of The Jedi clone that we know JJ wanted to do, is to get rid of him.
I’m more than fine with Kylo offing him. It’s just a shame they built up his mystery and power and then didn’t really pay it off/explain any of it.
I’m so so sick and tired of hearing about Snoke being Plagueis. He’s of the Muun race; he doesn’t even look like him. Granted Disney could just be like, fuck it, we’ll make him whatever we want, but unlikely. He was just a new creation. Period.
It’s kind of ironic that he said a Snoke speech would have stopped the movie dead cold since this movie kinda stopped the entire franchise dead cold.
Didn’t it make more money this weekend than the average person will ever even be allowed to stand near?
If the Phantom Menace couldn’t kill the franchise, there’s not much that can.
Why does everyone forget that Plagueis was killed in his sleep by his apprentice?
Because it’s a story the Jedi wouldn’t tell us.
It’s retarded Snoke is under control of every move and countermove, yet gets taken out by a spun lightsaber.
We need Lightsaber control now!
Kylo was controlling two lightsabers at once, so when Snoke “felt” him moving a lightsaber with the force, he assumed it was the one he was looking at.
I’m in the middle on this movie, but that spinning lightsaber was a good trick.