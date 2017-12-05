LUCASFILM

We’re just over a week away from the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Rian Johnson is already thinking far, far ahead. Disney recently announced that the writer and director will helm an all-new trilogy, one that will “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.” In other words, for the first time in the episodic films, there won’t be any Skywalkers.

Fans have been guessing what the new trilogy will focus on — Watto’s retirement years on Taanab? — but according to Johnson, it won’t be the most popular (and obvious) answer. “Oh, they love Knights of the Old Republic,” he said. “I played that game when it first came out and it was like, god, I loved it. Yeah, that’s a fantastic game. And I understand it, the instinct to automatically go to something that you know and love, that you’ve already seen.”

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a 2003 role-playing video game set thousands of years before the formation of the Galactic Empire, when the Jedi and Sith (this was before Yoda’s “always two there are” rule) were at war. It would be a fun playground for Johnson (who’s in the “very, very beginning phases of trying to think about” the new trilogy) to play in. But “to me,” he said, “what’s really fun is the notion of what new stuff are we gonna see, what new stories can we tell?… The possibility in a new story told over three movies, go anywhere, do anything, sky’s the limit, in Star Wars? That’s so exciting.”

OK, but for real, I’d be first in line for that Watto trilogy.

