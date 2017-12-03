Disney/Lucasfilm

It’s been nearly a year since the world lost Carrie Fisher, and with The Last Jedi almost in theaters, her near-bottomless well of funny stories and poignant advice are making their way back into the news cycle through her extended Star Wars family. Looking back over the seemingly un-ending public relations stops for Carrie Fisher during the release of The Force Awakens, it seems like there wasn’t a single person she wasn’t willing to give highly-personal advice to, and everyone loved her for it.

But now, with the impending release of The Last Jedi, her friends and castmates are looking back on Fisher’s final performance as Princess Leia. Specifically Daisy Ridley, who looks back on their final scene together as particularly meaningful personally, and in the grand scheme of Star Wars.

In an interview with Glamour, Ridley details that final scene ever so briefly, and while it’s touching, it also might (might) be a spoiler. So be advised: