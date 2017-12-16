It’s safe to say that a new Star Wars movie unleashes a lot of opinions. The films have been so deeply intertwined with so many people’s pop culture education and appreciation, it can often be hard to be objective when a new one comes around. With The Last Jedi barrelling into theaters (with what is sure to be a box office record-breaking run), critics have been overwhelmingly positive in their reviews, including ours.
However, the early fan response has been mixed. While the audiences at Thursday night and Friday morning showings were likely hardcore fans, the audience score is surprisingly low. Like, lower than Justice League low. According to Rotten Tomatoes, despite a critics score of 93%, the audience score has plunged to 56%. To compare, Justice League is at 40%/80%.
To keep things vague and appropriately spoiler-free for an opening night, The Last Jedi does feature some changes to the franchise that fans probably did not anticipate. To quote Luke Skywalker, “this is not going to go the way that you think.” If you take a quick gander through Twitter, these changes are not sitting well with many fans. How many of these angry Twitter users also called The Force Awakens “A New Hope retread” back in 2015?
Well…I liked Justice League…so…
Anyone who says this movie is worse than Attack of the Clones is just trying to get some play on Twitter. TLJ wasn’t a perfect movie, but it was serviceable to the Skywalker story. If anything, TFA boxed Rian Johnson in and he danced for two hours to tell an original story.
The theme of the whole movie is to destroy the past. It’s stated several times. People just don’t want to accept that the story is going in a new direction, even though these are the same people who bitched that The Force Awakens was a rehash of A New Hope.
I hate to label the backlash as “just angry Star Wars nerds,” but that’s exactly what it is. TFA in no way hinted that Snoke was some known entity from the EU, but enough nerds wrote enough fanfic explaining him as Darth (insert stupid name here) that they worked themselves up and convinced themselves of something which was simply wrong. Now they act all let down that the movie failed to keep up a promise it never made. Similarly with Rey’s parentage, nerds were furious that THEIR theories were wrong. They don’t care that the answer they got is a good one. I’m not trying to defend Superleiah, but Johnson did the best directorial job since Kershner. I can’t believe one of the sticking points of angry fans is how campy parts of the movie were. Camp is as ingrained in Star Wars DNA as lightsabers.
I agree with your point, but I will say, while didn’t personally have any theories, and avoided reading anybody elses, I wasn’t angry or upset at the reveals, but a little disappointed at how anti-climactic they were.
I am one of the biggest Star Wars fans I know and I loved it (though it dragged a bit in the middle). After TFA being such a rehash I wanted something new and weird and different, and that’s what I got! For the first time in my life I was watching a Star Wars movie where I cared about all the characters but also had NO idea where things were going to go. It was uneasy and thrilling, and I’m glad all the nerds are being forced out of their comfort zone (myself included!).
(I meant “for the first time in my life a NEW Star Wars movie” since the OT came out before I was born).
I think the issue is the movie feels different, not necessarily in a bad way, but different. Some people went in expecting one thing and are disappointed that what they got wasn’t what they thought. This ep doesn’t rely on nostalgia like TFA did and attempts to shift more focus onto the new characters, although there was probably a more effective way to do this. I really enjoyed the movie a lot, but there are certainly nits to be picked.
Considering Empire is the most revered of all the films and it was absolutely hated when it came out I can see why this is gettin for the same kind of hate. People want their every expectation to be fulfilled and cannot handle not getting what they want.
I’ve yet to see this, but it’s EXTREMELY unlikely that it’ll be worse than the prequels, all of which were among the worst big giant budget movies ever made.
You don’t have to be a hardcore Star Wars nerd to notice that the movie had flaws, like for instance an inconsistent plot. If you’re structuring a story and you can remove characters and plot threads without altering the outcome of the story, you have a poorly written story.
I absolutely hated TFA. It was a terrible movie with a terrible plot, terrible writing and horrible character direction.
TLJ, on the other hand, was an absolutely fantastic experience for me. I readily admit it will be divisive and that some fans will hate the story directions taken. It won’t be for everyone. But it absolutely was for me.
