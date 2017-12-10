Getty Image

Saturday night was the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Not only did Disney spare no expense for the event, they also filled the red carpet with a parade of famous names and members of the Star Wars family.

The real treat, though, seemed to be the movie itself. The reaction to The Last Jedi should please fans of the franchise. According to those in attendance, Rian Johnson has crafted a film that reminds people of The Empire Strikes Back while going in very different directions.

Johnson received his fair share of praise following the event, including this nod from director James Mangold: