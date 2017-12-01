Netflix Officially Renews ‘Stranger Things’ For Season 3

NETFLIX

That heroic sacrifice from [REDACTED for anyone who hasn’t seen season two, but c’mon, what are you doing with your life?] was not in vain: Netflix announced on Friday that Stranger Things is coming back for season three.

The renewal isn’t a surprise, considering the series is a massive hit (even if we don’t know the exact number of people who are watching), but now it’s official. Creators the Duffer Brothers have so far remained on what to expect in season three, although they did hint things were going to be “almost weirdly more intimate” than Stranger Things 2 and “a lot of fun.” Matt also added, “It’s not necessarily going to be bigger in scale. What I am really excited about is giving these characters an interesting journey to go on.” An interesting journey, yes, but also an awkward one. The Upside Down is nothing compared to puberty.

“We are leaning into it,” Matt Duffer said about the cast growing up. “I love the fact that they’re going through adolescence. It is a very dramatic part of your life, and drama is good! So I think it’s good it forces the show to evolve.”

Oh yeah, and Kali’s coming back, too. Yay?

Last season ended on a cliffhanger, with [REDACTED, but seriously, catch up].

