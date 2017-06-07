Universal recently announced their monsters will now be referred to as the Dark Universe, with several huge names already on board for multiple movies. Sofia Boutella and Tom Cruise are playing The Mummy and the guy fighting her, respectively. Russell Crowe is playing Dr. Henry Jekyll, Johnny Depp will be The Invisible Man, and Javier Bardem will steal away Aaron Eckhart’s title as world’s sexiest Frankenstein.
But those aren’t the only stars and monsters Universal is lining up for this ambitious cinematic universe. The Mummy director/producer Alex Kurtzman has previously made it known that Van Helsing, the Wolf Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula were also being considered (but 2014’s Dracula Untold is not included in this universe).
Now, in an interview with FANDOM, Kurtzman has revealed four more actors they’d love to sign and two more Universal Monsters getting film adaptations. “We know we’re going to do Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Invisible Man,” Kurtzman said, marking the first time the Phantom of the Opera and the Hunchback of Notre Dame have been namechecked. He also listed actors he’d like to add to the cast: “I’d love to bring Michael Fassbender in. I’d love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in. I’d love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie.”
Angelia Jolie has been rumored for the Bride of Frankenstein role before. We don’t know which roles the others would play, if cast, or how the Phantom and Quasimodo would be brought into the modern day and still make sense, but we’d definitely watch Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscar-winning turn as Quasimodo.
The Phantom and Hunchback?…
That sounds pretty awesome actually. They should call their Avengers movie… “Union of Exceptional Noblemans”.
Here’s an idea, make a single film utilizing these classic characters that is worth a shit before trying to cram them all into a “shared universe”. What was the last “good” film to utilize these properties? Fraser’s “Mummy”? Even then we’re talking more action-comedy and camp than serious universe-building potential.
And a Hunchback of Notre Dame film in 2017? Woof, what does that even look like? Is Quasimodo considered a “monster”? Isn’t he just a dude with some physical deformities who is ostracized and locked-away from other people until he goes justifiably bat-shit? That should go well…
That’s a short-sighted idea. Why couldn’t they build a universe that includes action-comedy and some campiness? Have you seen the trailers for The Mummy? They aren’t exactly shooting for realism over at Universal.
I wasn’t criticizing the action-comedy angle, to the contrary I think that Faser’s Mummy was the last decent use of the properties. Universal has just missed-the-mark a lot with these characters in the past 20 years.
Quasimodo is just an ugly dude with a deformity on his spine, and the Phantom is a guy who lives in a theater’s basement and likes to play the organ. How are these action stars? Why not a gritty reboot of Stromboli from Pinocchio?
Also, listing off the most famous, bankable movie stars in the world isn’t any reliable indication that they’re going to actually get those people to be in these messes.
Saw Mummy, not terrible, not great. Cruise is good and runs goofily from stuff. Decent action.
Still a better start to a shared universe than Superman.
“-runs goofily from stuff. Decent action.” That should be on Tom Cruise’s tombstone.
Assuming Lord Xenu allows such things.
The guy talks like a reddit thread on wishful casting choices. “I’d love to have Morgan Freeman. Christian Bale would make a wonderful Dracula. LeBron James would be great. I think we can get Barack Obama to play Van Helsing.”
Those are all as realistic as what he actually said.
Thats what I thought until I remembered who was already on board. So who knows…
Another cinematic universe, of course! ’cause that’s where the sweet, sweet money’s at. Might as well suck me off while you’re at it, Universal.
A lot of this has to do with Universal Studios getting new stuff. They are all ready to redo the monster theme