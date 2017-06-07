Universal Pictures

Universal recently announced their monsters will now be referred to as the Dark Universe, with several huge names already on board for multiple movies. Sofia Boutella and Tom Cruise are playing The Mummy and the guy fighting her, respectively. Russell Crowe is playing Dr. Henry Jekyll, Johnny Depp will be The Invisible Man, and Javier Bardem will steal away Aaron Eckhart’s title as world’s sexiest Frankenstein.

But those aren’t the only stars and monsters Universal is lining up for this ambitious cinematic universe. The Mummy director/producer Alex Kurtzman has previously made it known that Van Helsing, the Wolf Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula were also being considered (but 2014’s Dracula Untold is not included in this universe).

Now, in an interview with FANDOM, Kurtzman has revealed four more actors they’d love to sign and two more Universal Monsters getting film adaptations. “We know we’re going to do Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Invisible Man,” Kurtzman said, marking the first time the Phantom of the Opera and the Hunchback of Notre Dame have been namechecked. He also listed actors he’d like to add to the cast: “I’d love to bring Michael Fassbender in. I’d love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in. I’d love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie.”

Angelia Jolie has been rumored for the Bride of Frankenstein role before. We don’t know which roles the others would play, if cast, or how the Phantom and Quasimodo would be brought into the modern day and still make sense, but we’d definitely watch Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscar-winning turn as Quasimodo.

(Via FANDOM)