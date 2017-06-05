Details About The ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel Are Emerging

Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman opened to critical acclaim and broken box office records, so it’s no surprise the rumors of a sequel have been confirmed. To recap, Zack Snyder recently said Wonder Woman 2 is in development, but DC head Geoff Johns wouldn’t confirm or deny it. Now we know more about the sequel courtesy of interviews with director Patty Jenkins in The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are both signed for a sequel. It’s a given that Gadot signed a multi-picture deal, but it is more surprising to hear about a director being locked in for a sequel so soon. The Hollywood Reporter also says the sequel will be “contemporary-set,” which is elaborated upon in Entertainment Weekly‘s interview.

Entertainment Weekly‘s interview took place in April but couldn’t be published until now. Even in April, Jenkins was already certain about a sequel, saying, “I want to make Wonder Woman 2. It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.” And she already has a setting in mind for the modern-day time period of the sequel. “The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right. She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

So Wonder Woman 2 is coming to contemporary America? That should quell some whining by TV pundits who think the Princess of Themyscira (not located in America, we think) isn’t American enough.

