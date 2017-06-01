Lasso Up Some ‘Wonder Woman’ Clips And Expect A Sequel

#Wonder Woman
Entertainment Editor
06.01.17

Wonder Woman, opening Friday, is already garnering great reviews and may even break the record for the highest rated superhero movie on Rotten Tomatoes. Which is great news in light of some minor setbacks like Lebanon banning the movie (because star Gal Gadot is from Israel) and some guys getting apoplectic about a women’s only screening of the film (They are feel uncomfortable when we are not about them). It’s enough to make you want to throw a motherf*cker at another motherf*cker.

But none of that negativity seems to be tamping down enthusiasm for Wonder Woman, with a recent Fandango poll revealing 92% of moviegoers want to see the film, along with 80% naming Gal Gadot as their favorite part of Batman V Superman and 87% saying they want more movies with female superheroes. As for the last part, they’ll probably get their wish. Zack Snyder recently revealed during a press event that a Wonder Woman sequel is in development, while DC head Geoff Johns wouldn’t confirm or deny that news and DC producer Deborah Snyder clarified that the next female-led DC movie on the schedule will still be Joss Whedon’s Batgirl. But with Wonder Woman on pace to beat original box office estimates, it’s safe to expect a sequel.

With the film opening tomorrow, this is our last chance to share new posters and the seven clips in the video above. In the first clip, Robin Wright’s General Antiope trains Wonder Woman for battle. In the second one, the Amazons use the golden lasso to interrogate Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). In the third, Wonder Woman contends with a revolving door, while the next three scenes have her contending with foes more dangerous than a door. The last clip shows her arguing with Steve, although it turns out he agreed with her all along, which is good, because you never match wits with an Amazonian when death is on the line.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman
TAGSCHRIS PINEDANNY HUSTONGAL GADOTpatty jenkinsWARNERWonder WomanWONDER WOMAN 2

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP