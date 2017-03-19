The latest Wonder Woman trailer landed online last Saturday and showed off the beautiful locales and intense action that will usher DC’s superheroine to the big screen. But it seems that some across the internet noticed something else about the trailer — or at least noticed something that was missing.
According to Yahoo Movies, quite a few opinions dropped online this week pointing out the lack of armpit hair on Gal Gadot during the trailer. At around 1:50 in the new trailer, you can see the shot in question and it seems that she was not only shaved but also digitally smoothed out. If that sounds odd, you’re not alone. It’s odd that the studio would apparently do that and it’s odd that folks noticed. Take the opinion from Shannon Carlin over at Refinery 29 for example:
“It’s really hard to believe that Wonder Woman, who has been on an island filled with strong women her entire life is worried about waxing and then bleaching her pits to make sure there isn’t a hair left on those babies…
“With Wonder Woman standing in as an example of female strength, it would have been exciting to see her with a little hair under her arms. To prove that women — even those who are superheroes — don’t have to cater to beauty standards that are meant to make them more attractive to men.”
People are fucking stupid. Who gives a fuck if she doesn’t have body hair?
I bet she has a huge bush.
The lack of armpit hair will make it much more enjoyable while I watch and jerk off in the theater.
Ah, so now the concencius is we need women that are basically men. I’ll give you the answer: Because women don’t wanna see that $#!+ either. Also, how come no one has ever made this same comment in regards to women’s eyebrows being perfectly shaped in movies or tv shows whenever they’re in a situation where they can’t go to a spa/salon (ex: Walking Dead)?
Also don’t worry guys. People complained about an obvious stunt double for Stallone in the Expendables 2 trailer, and in the finished film they had CGI’d his face onto the double. Same goes for an obvious CGI car door that Arnold “throws” off of a car. They fixed that in the finished film as well. So they’ll fix this at the last minute. But hey, they gave you guys all a subconcious reason to go see the film now. Cu you’ll all b curious as to wether they fixed it. Touche’, WB.