The Latest ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Has Some Questioning What’s Going On Under Gal Gadot’s Arms

The latest Wonder Woman trailer landed online last Saturday and showed off the beautiful locales and intense action that will usher DC’s superheroine to the big screen. But it seems that some across the internet noticed something else about the trailer — or at least noticed something that was missing.

According to Yahoo Movies, quite a few opinions dropped online this week pointing out the lack of armpit hair on Gal Gadot during the trailer. At around 1:50 in the new trailer, you can see the shot in question and it seems that she was not only shaved but also digitally smoothed out. If that sounds odd, you’re not alone. It’s odd that the studio would apparently do that and it’s odd that folks noticed. Take the opinion from Shannon Carlin over at Refinery 29 for example:

“It’s really hard to believe that Wonder Woman, who has been on an island filled with strong women her entire life is worried about waxing and then bleaching her pits to make sure there isn’t a hair left on those babies…

“With Wonder Woman standing in as an example of female strength, it would have been exciting to see her with a little hair under her arms. To prove that women — even those who are superheroes — don’t have to cater to beauty standards that are meant to make them more attractive to men.”

