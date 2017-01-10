Travel To One Of These Stunning Destinations To Get In Shape This Year

Shutterstock

Traveling can come with a wide range of motivations. Some of us travel for art. Some of us travel to relax poolside. Some of us travel because it’s all we know and living any other way just sounds crazy.

Over the past few years, travel and staying fit while on the road has become more and more important to many wanderlusters out there (especially those tough-to-pin-down millennials). So we’ve taken a moment to look forward to 2017 with your physical and mental health in mind and offer a few of the best options for combining your next vacation with a serious workout.

Go get that sweat on!