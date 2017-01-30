Warner Bros.

Batman Begins opened in theaters 10 years ago this week, and comic book fans have been arguing about whether Christian Bale or Michael Keaton made the better Batman ever since. While that debate continues to rage on — and will likely become even nerdier when Ben Affleck officially enters the ring — the focus here is on Bale’s portrayal as the Caped Crusader.

To commemorate the anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, here are some facts you may not know about Bale’s Batman Begins beginnings.