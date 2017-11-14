The Screenwriter Of ‘IT’ Is Working On An ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Movie

Do you hear that sound? Slowly building over the horizon? Legions of ’90s kids are screaming out “MY CHILDHOOD!”, but in, like, a good way. The current news cycle might be an absolute garbage fire these days, but sometimes a little sunshine gets through, like the news that a film adaptation of the Nickelodeon classic Are You Afraid Of The Dark? is in the works.

The ’90s anthology series helped foster an entire generation of horror fans, with the Midnight Society recounting scary tales that might continue to haunt your dreams. Thought about Zeebo the Clown or Dead Man’s Float lately? Still terrifying. According to Variety, the project is coming from Paramount Players, a new division of Paramount Pictures that “focuses on contemporary talent and properties for young audiences while drawing upon the vast resources of the Viacom brands” (i.e. millennial catnip).

Additionally, Gary Dauberman, one of the screenwriters of this summer’s smash hit IT, will be writing the screenplay. IT was one of the best written and critically successful horror films in recent years, so it’s a sign that Are You Afraid Of The Dark? is attracting fresh talent. Maybe former guest stars like Ryan Gosling and Jay Baruchel are looking to get the living daylights scared out of them a second time.

