03.30.17

Coming on the heels of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s 20th anniversary, Joss Whedon will oversee another project starring a badass female superhero: Batgirl. The Firefly creator has been tapped to write, direct, and produce “an untitled Batgirl pic for Warner Bros. as part of its DC Extended Universe,” according to Variety. This is a big deal for a few reasons:

1. Whedon’s name means a lot — he’s created or co-created five shows, as well as the delightful internet musical, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog — but he’s only directed four movies: Serenity, Much Ado About Nothing, and these two indie flicks, The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, that made nearly $3 billion at the box office. It’s always newsworthy when he’s behind the camera.

2. The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron are Marvel properties. Batgirl is a DC property. This will make Whedon seem like a traitor in some circles, but you can’t fault him for switching teams. He tried to make his female-led superhero movie for Marvel, but it never happened. “If somebody pointed to me and said, ‘You want to make a Black Widow movie?’ the answer would be, ‘Duh,'” Whedon explained. “I’d do a spy thriller, really do a good, paranoid sort of John LeCarré on crack sort of thing.” Now he’ll get his chance.

3. This won’t happen.

It’s already a better movie than Batman & Robin.

