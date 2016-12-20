Disney

While it may live in the shadow of other better-known streaming services, Hulu, once regarded simply as “that TV thing” has managed to maintain itself as a viable competitor in terms of offering a great variety of content online, including an impressive selection of quality movies, offering up everything from iconic classics to contemporary indie fare. Here’s a look at the 25 best movies on Hulu right now. (Note: We took films in the Criterion Collection out of consideration as they’ll soon be joining the new service Filmstruck.)

Cloverfield (2008)

The film that changed how movies were marketed, this found footage/kaiju mashup from director Matt Reeves and producer J.J. Abrams chronicles the adventures of a handful of party guests whose night is interrupted when a massive creature starts wreaking havoc across Manhattan. Like many Abrams projects, the film is littered with Easter eggs designed to keep fans looking for clues for years to come. It also spawned a (sorta) sequel earlier this year, 10 Cloverfield Lane, which indirectly ties into the events from the first film, answering some questions, while raising new ones.

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (2016)





Set during the touring years of The Beatles’ career, from 1962-1966, director Ron Howard crafts an intimate portrayal of the world’s most popular band with the help of both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with widows Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison. Featuring 4K restorations of some of the bands most memorable concerts, this documentary is a must for any film lover, Beatles fan or otherwise.

Interstellar (2014)





Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending science fiction epic stars Matthew McConaughey as a former astronaut who travels through a wormhole in search of a new planet for humankind to inhabit. Shot on both 35mm and 70mm IMAX film, Interstellar is a visual astonishing, utilizing a variety of special effects both practical and digital. Co-writer (and brother to the director) Johnathan Nolan studied gravitational theory at the California Institute of Technology while working on the script to help him better understand the science behind his story. Theoretical physicist Kip Thorne also worked as a consultant on the film, which showed up in several top 10 lists of 2014.

