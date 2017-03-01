Universal

Like many of us, Billy Madison still doesn’t have life figured out. When he realizes that his immature antics may keep him from taking over his father’s company, Billy is determined to show that he’s up to the task of running the business and winning his dad’s approval.

When faced with the ultimate challenge of our lives, we respond in various ways, sometimes with grit and determination, sometimes with fear, and sometimes with humor to soothe our nerves. Billy is just like us. Who knew that a 27-year-old manchild could be such a great role model for overcoming challenges and achieving your dreams. Next time you need to prove that you’re prepared for the challenges ahead, think about these lines from Billy Madison.

“I don’t know. I kind of feel like an idiot sometimes. Although I am an idiot, so it kind of works out.“

When Veronica Vaughn asks Billy what it’s like to be back in school, Billy’s honest answer speaks for all of us. He’s been living out his youth in blissful ignorance, but now it’s time to grow up, and life isn’t as easy as it seems.

When it’s time to take on a big challenge, you need to be more self-confident than Billy is in this moment, but being humble can also let people know that you recognize your flaws and you’re ready to push past them.