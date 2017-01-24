‘Got My Cheese Whiz, Boy?’ And Other Highly Repeatable ‘Blues Brothers’ Lines

John Belushi dominates Blues Brothers, throwing himself down stairs, flipping through a church, singing on stage, and talking his way into and out of trouble with unheard-of confidence and charm. How do you compete with Belushi? You can’t, but the dance between he and Aykroyd only adds to the proceedings, giving the film a Bob Hope/Bing Crosby road-movie feel, even if the road doesn’t go more than 106 miles outside of Chicago before sprinting back for an over-the-top conclusion.
Hope and Crosby made seven road movies, by the way. Go through these carefully selected Blues Brothers moments and think about how amazing it would have been to see Jake and Elwood go on seven adventures.
“I hate Illinois Nazis”
“I’ve always loved you.”
“Well then, I guess you’re really up shit creek.” “Jesus Christ, Jake, take it easy”
“A microphone? Ok, I can see that. What the hell is this?”
“As usual, I gotta take an IOU”
There was a summer that I basically watched this movie every morning. I know this movie front to back.
“lead singer and driver of the winnebago” is one that always stuck with me. I am also incredibly partial to “How often does the train go by?”
“So often that you won’t even notice it.
“We’ll talk to Bob.”
Geez how could I forget the classic, “We got both kinds, Country and Western”
Hey you sleaze, my bed! – everytime someone is where i want to be
“I’m Tucker McElroy lead singer and driver of the winnebago”
Might have spawned one of the worst (and unnecessary) sequels ever, but they did nail this scene.
[www.youtube.com]
Could you call The Blues Brothers a musical?
“Go ahead and set up your steel guitars over there….”
During my tenure as a country band’s road manager, this line was repeated often.
“Our Lady of Blessed Acceleration, don’t fail me now!”
“Hold it, hold it. Tomorrow night? What are you talking about? A gig like that, you gotta prepare the proper exploitation.”
I know all about that stuff. I have been exploited all my life.