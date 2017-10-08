Weekend Box Office: Another Great Movie Disappoints At The Box Office

Warner Bros.

Blade Runner 2049 opened this weekend, and it should have been huge. It’s a fantastic movie (89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes); it’s a sequel to one of the most iconic sci-fi films of all time; it stars one of the biggest stars of this generation in Ryan Gosling and one of the biggest stars of all time in Harrison Ford; it’s directed by a legitimately terrific director in Denis Villeneuve; and there has been no shortage of marketing and promotion for the film. All the ingredients existed for Blade Runner 2049 to be a gigantic blockbuster.

It opened with around $31.5 million.

Given the $155 million production budget, that’s bad. It opened with less than Alien: Covenant ($36 million), which was a seriously inferior film. Blade Runner 2049 is not likely to break $100 million in North America over its entire domestic run, and what’s worse is that, so far, it’s not crushing it internationally, either.