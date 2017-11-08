Getty Image

On Wednesday, the National Enquirer published a report claiming that “HIV-infected” Charlie Sheen “sodomized” Corey Haim “and pushed him down a drug-fueled path to an early grave.” The tabloid spoke to former-actor Dominick Brascia, who said, “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.” Sheen was 19 at the time of the alleged incident, while Haim was 13.

Brascia is just one of more than 100 people, spread across ten states, contacted by The Enquirer as part of its exhaustive probe. His horrid account — after 30-plus years of self-imposed silence — matches those of dozens of other sources who also told The Enquirer that Haim named Sheen, now 52 and considered a pariah in Hollywood, as his abuser before he died of pneumonia in 2010. (Via)

The allegations are similar to what Haim’s Lost Boys co-star, Corey Feldman, wrote in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography. “At some point during the filming [of 1986’s Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.’ So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.”

The National Enquirer isn’t the most prestigious of news sources, but Sheen still issued a statement repudiating the charges. “Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations,” his representative told the Hollywood Reporter.

(Via The National Enquirer)