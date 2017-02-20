MGM

It seems like only yesterday Pierce Brosnan was driving around in an invisible car. Where does the time go? In February 2005, Brosnan announced his retirement as 007 — eight months later, the job went to an unlikely candidate, Daniel Craig, best known for the crime-thriller Layer Cake. He’s since starred in four Bond films of varying quality — Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre — and may appear in a fifth. “I love this job, I get a massive kick out of it,” Craig said. “And if I can keep getting a kick out of it, I will.” That does not sound like a man who’s finished playing James Bond, especially as he gets closer to breaking a film series record.

Here is the full ranking of how long each actor has played James Bond:

1. Roger Moore – 5,118 days

2. Daniel Craig – 4,147 days

3. Pierce Brosnan – 4,146 days

4. Sean Connery – 3,049 days

5. Timothy Dalton – 2,863 days

6. George Lazenby – 875 days

Apparently David Niven doesn’t count. Anyway, Craig just surpassed Brosnan for second place on the list, although he still has awhile to go before reaching Roger Moore. Specifically, another 971 days, or nearly three years. It’s not out of the question that he makes it — Skyfall and Spectre came out three years apart — although Tom Hardy might have something to say about that.

