It is hard to believe that folks would still be pointing out plot holes in Die Hard, but some folks can’t just enjoy things. While the story of John McClane and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Christmas at Nakatomi Plaza is a classic of the action and holiday genre, it still leaves some things open for fans.
One thing seems to be McClane’s suspicion of Hans Gruber when the two have a face-to-face meeting later in the film. According to screenwriter Steven E. de Souza, there was a scene that would have explained this suspicion earlier in the film. It’s also a fine example of how the smallest of details can help swing a film’s plot for some folks according to Indiewire:
“Originally, they get off the truck, the camera craned up, you saw them in a circle and Alan Rickman says, ‘Synchronize your watches…They all put their arms out in a circle with the camera moving down and they all had the same Tag Heuer watch. If you notice, the first guy Bruce kills almost by accident going down the steps, he searches the body, looks at the IDs. He steals the cigarettes, which is a laugh.”
“He looks at the watch which gets another laugh because you’re thinking he might steal the watch. As he kills each guy, he notices they all had the same watch. When he talks to Dwayne Robinson, he says, ‘I think these guys are professionals. Their IDs are too good. There’s no labels on their clothes and they all have the same watch.’”
