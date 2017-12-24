20th Century Fox

It is hard to believe that folks would still be pointing out plot holes in Die Hard, but some folks can’t just enjoy things. While the story of John McClane and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Christmas at Nakatomi Plaza is a classic of the action and holiday genre, it still leaves some things open for fans.

One thing seems to be McClane’s suspicion of Hans Gruber when the two have a face-to-face meeting later in the film. According to screenwriter Steven E. de Souza, there was a scene that would have explained this suspicion earlier in the film. It’s also a fine example of how the smallest of details can help swing a film’s plot for some folks according to Indiewire: