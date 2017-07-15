Did You Catch These Easter Eggs In 'The Last Jedi' Trailer?

07.15.17

Our collective faith in Disney’s live action take on their animated smash The Lion King was apparently rewarded at the studio’s reveal-stuffed D23 Expo. An incredibly early teaser for the future film earned a “thunderous” reception following its debut screening.

Director Jon Favreau, who boasts the appropriate live action Jungle Book credentials, showcased the sneakiest of peeks of what’s to come in front of assembled masses. (So sneaky a peek that the footage hasn’t even made its way online as of this posting.) The teaser goes for a full embrace of “Circle of Life” complete with a collection of majestic animals and CG Simba as the pièce de résistance. Folks reportedly got emotional watching lil’ Simba in this new world and who could blame ’em? Loads of raves were attached to the D23 tease.

“We know how important this is,” said Favreau. “People want to know what our approach is, what are we doing? The team scrambled to pull something together … we just want you to know we’re working hard, we love you so much and we look forward to giving this to you.”

Elsewhere in Lion King talk, Hugh Jackman is said by Omega Underground to be joining the film to voice the film’s villain Scar. This new report hasn’t been confirmed by Disney or acknowledged during today’s announcements, so feel free to read into this picture the Logan star recently shared however you like.

The Lion King is currently slated to arrive in theaters in July 2019 with a voice cast that already includes Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Oliver.

(Via Mashable)

