Emma Watson’s breasts managed to make some people very upset this week. Namely, the portion of Twitter that rushed to brand Watson a hypocrite and a bad feminist for posing in Vanity Fair with her boobs somewhat out.

Emma Watson: "Feminism, feminism… gender wage gap… why oh why am I not taken seriously… feminism… oh, and here are my tits!" pic.twitter.com/gb7OvxzRH9 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 1, 2017

Naturally, there’s been a counterbalance of supporters coming to Watson’s defense over the backlash. Speaking with Reuters while on her promo blitz for Beauty and the Beast, Watson addressed the controversy that’s arose over the concept that an adult woman appearing braless in a magazine shoot might also champion equal wages at the same time.

“Feminism is about giving women choice,” explained the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. “Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women, it’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it. It’s very confusing.”

Watson has been vocal and visible championing causes like gender equality and eliminating on-campus assaults so she’s certainly been putting in the work beyond magazine soundbites.

“The shot itself, I was honestly slightly taken aback by, because we’d been doing so many crazy things on that shoot”, said Watson on the image causing all the fuss. “But it felt incredibly artistic and I’ve been so creatively involved and engaged with [photographer Tim Walker], and I’m so thrilled about how interesting and beautiful the photographs were.”

Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast update is slated to arrive in (almost all) theaters on March 17. It’s an adaptation that Watson has stressed is not championing Stockholm Syndrome.

(Via Teen Vogue)