There Is No Reason We Can’t Make A ‘Face/Off’ Sequel Starring Nicolas Cage And John Travolta

Face/Off premiered in theaters on June 27, 1997. Directed by John Woo, the movie made over $240 million on an $80 million budget. It starred John Travolta as an FBI agent named Sean Archer and Nicolas Cage as what Wikipedia describes as a “civil freelance terrorist and homicidal psychopath” named Castor Troy. The two of them swap faces and try to murder each other for two hours. Face/Off is a good movie.
But you knew that, because you’ve seen Face/Off. (You have seen Face/Off, yes? Dear Lord. Go watch Face/Off.) And there’s really nothing else I can say about the film that wasn’t said already and better in the episode the How Did This Get Made? podcast did on it. (You have listened to the How Did This Get Made? episode about Face/Off as well, yes? Dear Lord. Watch Face/Off then listen to it immediately after. This is important.) It was How Did This Get Made?, after all, that coined the term “face waterfall.” They’re the professionals here.
Castor Troy ain’t gonna sit on Archer’s couch and eat an apple. Motherfucker’s gonna be eating a peach.
BECAUSE FAN SERVICE, DAMN YOU.
I thought the very same thing.
For hours.
Really a missed opportunity there.
I loved this stupid movie. It’s nowhere near as good as The Killer or Hard-Boiled(You haven’t seen The Killer and Hard Boiled? Dear Lord, etc etc) but it /was/ John Woo’s first hollywood film, and you had to appreciate Nicolas Cage being his Cage-iest in it.
I think Van Damme’s “Hard Target’ was Woo’s first Hollywood movie.
@Vice4Life and then Broken Arrow after that.
Your Woo bonafides are immediately suspect.
You’re absolutely right, and it’s weird, because I remember some push about this bringing him to America.
@dissident I will go throw myself off a cliff as doves take flight in slo mo in the background as penance.
All I had to do was read the title to know who wrote this article. You didn’t disappoint, Brian.
I would love this. Of course, that means they’re probably already making a remake starring, like, Josh Gad and Miles Teller.
Nic’s feelings about this:
Co-Sign.
depp, michael shannon, crispin glover, kilmer, malkovich… there needs to be a third over the top performances as a corrupt undercover fbi agent/assassin who also switches faces with archer and or troy.
“faces/off: intimate mask portraits.” a film by werner herzog
NO, sequels 20 years after the fact are pretty stupid.
*cough* Fury Road *cough*
*splutter* Episode VII *splutter*
“Or maybe Castor Troy is a ghost or zombie now”
You know, considering that there is a legitimate discussion for a 21 Jump Street|Men In Black crossover, I don’t think a Face/Off|Ghost Rider crossover is entirely out of the question.
That is rad and clean and powerful.
Great idea! Where do I send my money to?
I was just thinking about Face Off this morning! Which really isn’t all that odd, as I think about it once a wk…
I’m down for a sequel (but not a remake).
You need to have Travolta’s replacement son at the end of the movie be grown up and a counter terrorist. And then, have his REAL son, who is not dead, be a terrorist who wants to kill the fake son for stealing his life. Also bring back Dominique Swain and have her try to kill Kirsten Dunst for stealing her career. And then have Fred Savage and Judge Reinhold show up and try to kill everybody! for ripping off their body swap movie idea.
I’m sold…
Doves will be needed. Many, many doves.
slow motion doves
I’ve always wondered how they get those birds fly so slowly
Castor wasn’t dead at the end. He was loaded into an ambulance and was on a saline drip, meaning he was very much alive. Easily could just start it by having him escape prison twenty years later
Escape? The dude done 20 years. He’s done for release.
Besides, the government took his… face… off… He probably sued and got like 40 million dollars with time served.
I’d watch the shit out of this and a broken arrow remake. Hell let’s just do a faceoff/broken arrow cross over remake.
They say movies “written by committee” are terrible but this comments section proves otherwise.
A Face/Off porn parody would be pretty good. Got on that shit Wood Rocket!
What’s this “we” bullshit? I got shit to do, you go do it.
Even if Castor Troy was indeed dead at the end, it can just be explained away as someone taking the face off his corpse and out to get revenge/finish what he started.
Genius. Give this man a kilo of coke and a typewriter, its time to get to work.
DIIIIIIEEEEEEEEEE
The potential plot-hole solution for any sequel is just have Sean Connery pop up and say, “It’s a kind of magic. Hey, remember our home planet?”
Face/Off 2: The Face/Offening