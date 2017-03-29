Netflix

“Believe in yourself,” Frank Capra urged in his 1982 AFI Life Achievement Award acceptance speech. “Because only the valiant can create, only the daring should make films and only the morally courageous are worthy of speaking to their fellow man for two hours and in the dark.”

Sentiments like this are practically obligatory at events where the entertainment industry celebrates its own achievements, and they often sound hopelessly self-aggrandizing. But placed near the end of Five Came Back, director Laurent Bouzereau and writer Mark Harris’ documentary about five Hollywood filmmakers who volunteered their skills to support America’s World War II effort, Capra’s speech resonates as a call to action. Like Harris’ 2014 book of the same name, the three-part Netflix miniseries is first and foremost a historical account of four years that would alter each director’s life and work in ways none of them could have anticipated. Embedded in that story, though, is a subtle, timely argument that artists living in moments of great political upheaval have a moral obligation to engage with current events.

After Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in late 1941, Capra enlisted in the Army and started building a propaganda movie department. John Ford, George Stevens, William Wyler and John Huston followed. Each was already an acclaimed filmmaker. While Capra was a crowd pleaser who’d recently created a classic of political cinema in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Ford’s social dramas The Informers and The Grapes of Wrath had earned him Oscars. Huston had just made a remarkable directorial debut with The Maltese Falcon. Wyler, a notorious perfectionist, excelled at adaptations like Wuthering Heights and The Little Foxes. Perhaps the least likely recruit of the bunch, Stevens made light comedies starring Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers and Katharine Hepburn. Overnight, they all became war documentarians.

The directors’ intersecting stories unfold through interviews, archival footage, montages of their film clips and Meryl Streep’s ruminative narration. Best known for his 2011 feature Roman Polanski: A Film Memoir, for helming TCM’s A Night at the Movies, and his many DVD and Blu-ray documentaries, Bouzereau privileges narrative clarity over stylistic flourishes in Five Came Back — a wise choice, considering how much Hollywood and war history he needed to convey.

His innovation is to replace talking heads with contemporary A-list filmmakers, pairing each with a predecessor whose career he is uniquely suited to interpret. In an interview with Uproxx, Bouzereau explained that he matched Lawrence Kasdan and Stevens because both began their careers as writers; asked Guillermo Del Toro to discuss Capra because they share a fantastical sensibility and immigrant identities; and assigned Steven Spielberg to Wyler because the two had met early in the younger director’s career, and Spielberg was best equipped to draw out this exacting artist’s humanity. “Paul Greengrass was a documentary filmmaker himself, so I think he understood John Ford, when Ford stood on the platform in the middle of a battle and bombs were falling,” says Bouzereau. And he saw echoes of Huston’s boldness in Francis Ford Coppola, citing his famous press conference at Apocalypse Now’s Cannes premiere.