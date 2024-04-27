The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Anycia, Gucci Mane, YG, and more. It’s been a long time. We shouldn’t have left you. We took a little break last week, but now, we are BACK with some of the best hip-hop to grace our favorite streaming platforms for the past seven days — and maybe even a little longer. This week saw a smorgasbord of new releases, including: Chance The Rapper’s kung-fu movie-inspired comeback with “Buried Alive“: Coi Leray’s steamy workout in the video for “Can’t Come Back“: Gucci Mane’s new track turning Diddy’s misfortunes into a punchline: Saba And No ID’s ode to the hair journey in “Head.Rap“: And YG’s first solo single in two years, “Knocka“: Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending April 26, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes AG Club — Brodie World The rowdy Bay Area crew continues to carry the torch of similar raucous giant groups like Odd Future and Brockhampton with their latest freewheeling release. Unique production carries the laid-back, anything-goes raps, and it’s clear these guys are just having fun with it. Hangout rap at its finest.

Ahmad Anonimis — Mnt. Snug Tidal’s recommendation algo is getting a little too good at figuring out what I’m going to like on NMF. A cozy, stream-of-consciousness flow accompanied by vibey, unhurried beats will always give me a reason to stop and listen, and this Georgia native makes it worth the stream. Anycia — Princess Pop That Another Georgia native, Anycia drops her debut project with a co-sign from one of her home state’s biggest contemporary stars, Latto. After the two rappers teamed up for “Back Outside,” Anycia serves up another 12 songs making use of her laconic delivery and unpretentious humor. Cash Cobain and Luh Tyler also guest.

Yung Bleu — Jeremy The trend of artists using their government names as album titles continues. Bleu does what Bleu does best here, swerving from full-throated crooning to spacey rapped boasts over inescapable production. Singles/Videos

Blimes — “Somebody To You” While Blimes garnered the lion’s share of the attention for her music with her collabs with Gifted Gab, the former battle rapper has been on her own journey lately, expanding her sound (she sings!) and addressing new topical avenues like personal growth, mental health, and of course, finding love. Foggieraw — “Stay Awhile” Feat. Ari Lennox The social sensation looks to be kicking off his campaign for cultural ubiquity in earnest with his first single since last summer’s “Psalm 62” and “Ms. Johnson.” Tapping Dreamville’s soulful singer Ari Lennox for a smooth chorus, all of Foggie’s DMV charm is on display here.

Flyana Boss — “Skateboard” The creative duo keeps up their unstoppable stream of new music with another metaphorical celebration of sexual intercourse. The way these two keep coming up with new analogies for getting busy is honestly impressive, and whenever they drop their full album, it’ll be fun to see what else they come up with. Lola Brooke — “Shelter Baby” Lifted from the deluxe edition of the Brooklyn rapper’s debut, Dennis Daughter, “Shelter Baby” reproduces Mobb Deep’s “Get Twisted” beat from its original sample (Thomas Dolby’s “She Blinded Me With Science”) to thug out with that surprising growl of hers.

Monaleo — “Ranchero” The video for the Houston rapper’s latest may have a country Western theme in keeping with the revived yee-haw agenda sparked by Beyoncé’s new album, but the beat is just a straight-up block beater and her bruising bars are best yelled at the top of one’s lungs in a crowded club. Tobi Lou — Young Bopalopolous View this post on Instagram A post shared by tobi lou (@tobilou) The Chicago rapper’s latest three-song EP is a solid collection of dreamy bangers. “Hitchhiker” is my favorite of the three, but you can check them all out in the Instagram post above.