Scarlett Johansson Can’t Be Controlled In The Second Trailer For ‘Ghost In The Shell’

02.13.17 10 mins ago

They created me, but they can not control me.” Following last week’s Super Bowl commercial, Paramount has released the second full trailer (first trailer here) for Ghost In The Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson as an Asian woman. Er, we mean, starring Scarlett Johansson as a human-cyborg hybrid law enforcement officer (who is no longer Asian because Hollywood).

The film also stars Pilou Asbaek, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, and Michael Pitt as the villain, who tells Johansson’s character, “I have been watching you. You have to remember.” Ghost In The Shell is directed by Rupert Sanders, who was tasked with filming a story set in 2029. Hmm. A lot is going to have to happen in the next twelve years if we’re going to get Scarlett Johansson robots that aren’t uncanny valley NOPE fuel.

