Here Are The Nominees For The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

We are officially in the thick of awards season, thanks to this morning’s announcements of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Award nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The nominees were read by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone and include many we all saw coming (Lady Bird and Get Out, natch) and some that will leave many scratching their heads (we now live in a world with “the Golden Globe-nominated Boss Baby.”) Also of note: Christopher Plummer has earned a nomination for his last-minute work on All the Money in the World, in which he subbed in for the disgraced Kevin Spacey.
We’ll find out who wins when Seth Meyers hosts the 75th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, 2017 starting at 8 pm ET on NBC.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture- Musical/Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Foreign Langauge Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Television Series – Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actress – Musical/Comedy
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – Glow
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Limited Series
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best Television Performance by an Actress – Limited Series
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor – Television
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress – Television
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
They really whiffed on the TV comedy category, The Good Place and Superstore deserved some love, in fact Black-ish is the only show on that list that belongs there. Also how the hell is Get Out a comedy?
I was really hoping and assuming The Big Sick would be getting awards love this year but if it can’t even get nominated in a Golden Globes comedy category then it’s Oscar chances are basically none.