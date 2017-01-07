Twitter

The red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards has been a bit of a disaster for the past few years, with little of it having to do with the actual celebrities arriving at the event. You’d expect it to be a parade of egos complaining, but the bulk of the trouble has been with logistics and unforeseen accidents. 2014 saw a sewage pipe burst and drench the red carpet, followed by the confusion around shuttles that plagued the 2015 awards showcase. This year, the awards are doing their best to avoid any of those mishaps with some key planning, but they also now have to contend with the unpredictability of nature according to The Hollywood Reporter.

California is currently looking at their largest storm in over a decade, right in the middle of Golden Globes weekend. The show might be able to squeeze in before the system moves south from Northern California, but the description for the storm are definitely enough to make the producers worry a little: