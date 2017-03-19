Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

James Gunn Says Groot Will Be A ‘More Complete Character’ In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’

03.19.17 1 hour ago

Marvel

It only took one word (and the sweet soul expressing that word) for the masses to embrace Groot. (As us masses should. Groot rules, dude!) The promise of Baby Groot is a big chunk of the tease of what’s to come from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the film’s maestro James Gunn has laid out a bit of information about the tweaks intertwined with the travel-sized version of the character.

Chatting with ComicBook.com, Gunn shared that our awareness of Groot and subsequent embrace has allowed for a “more complete character” this go-around. (In some ways, at least.)

“The whole personality of Groot and who he was, it was there on the page and then you forget about it while you were shooting the first movie,” explained the Troma-certified filmmaker. “But now everyone knows Groot so well that we have much larger awareness, me and the cast, of a baby Groot being there at all times. And him being one of the members in the scene…I think he’s a better-written character than the first Groot in some ways. Not that he was poorly written at all, but I think he’s just more complete character.”

