Lucasfilm

Harrison Ford was involved in a potentially scary accident at an Orange County airport on Monday, and now the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what happened to get to the bottom of the dangerous event. Reportedly, Ford was flying his plane (as he has done for many years now) in California and was set to land at John Wayne Airport but upon his descent he made the mistake of landing on a taxiway instead of the runway. It doesn’t take an aviation genius to guess that taxiways are not supposed to be where plans are landing.

During his landing, Ford then flew over the top of a passenger plane carrying more than a hundred passengers plus the crew, which is obviously not supposed to happen unless you are Tom Cruise and want to get kicked out of the Navy for buzzing the tower or other such shenanigans.

The FAA cannot legally call Ford out for this mistake, per regulations, but their official statement includes all of the gritty details:

“Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon. The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway. The FAA is investigating this incident.”

No one should tell Harrison Ford what to do because nobody could possibly tell Han Solo and Indiana Jones to stop flying to his face. However, it may be time to cut back a bit after a previous crash landing on a golf course, his serious injury on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens set, and now this. Cheating death because he loves his hobby only makes for a cool story the first few times it happens.

(via Variety)